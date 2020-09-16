Mumbai weather update: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with moderate rainfall today

Mumbai witnessed cloudy weather with few spells of rainfall on Wednesday, bringing some much-needed respite from heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said Mumbai will continue to witness moderate rainfall for the next 24 hours.

"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Wednesday.

IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai and Thane will receive some intense spells of rainfall. "MD GFS; Marathwada,W vidarbha likely to recv mod to hvy falls in nxt 24 hrs. Konkan likely, mod with isol hvy falls. Mumbai Thane mod with few intense spells, cloudy sky. Tomorrow interior enhanced activity could be," Hosalikar tweeted.