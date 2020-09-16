Mumbai weather update: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with moderate rainfall today

Mumbai witnessed cloudy weather with few spells of rainfall on Wednesday, bringing some much-needed respite from heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said Mumbai will continue to witness moderate rainfall for the next 24 hours.
"Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Wednesday.
IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai and Thane will receive some intense spells of rainfall. "MD GFS; Marathwada,W vidarbha likely to recv mod to hvy falls in nxt 24 hrs. Konkan likely, mod with isol hvy falls. Mumbai Thane mod with few intense spells, cloudy sky. Tomorrow interior enhanced activity could be," Hosalikar tweeted.
The weather forecast put out by IMD Mumbai indicates the maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. While the rainfall might have brought in some respite from heat, the humidity levels will be at 92% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba.
The IMD forecast said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls "very likely" over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala during the next three to four days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada and north Interior Karnataka on September 15 and over Madhya Maharashtra on September 16, it said. Under the influence of strengthening of lower level winds, rainfall activity over Maharashtra and south Peninsular India is likely to increase from September 18.
