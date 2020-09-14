Mumbai weather update: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with few spells of light to moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with few spells of light to moderate rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with few spells of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website on Sunday.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Maharashtra will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall in next four to five days. Taking to Twitter, Hosalikar wrote: "With formation of low pressure over west central bay, north of CAP, marathwada & adjoining areas of Mah very likely to recv mod to hvy rains in coming 4-5 days, with enhanced activity likely frm 17 Sept. Another low pressure likely to form ~ 17 Sept. Mumbai rains light to mod."