Mumbai weather update: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with few spells of light to moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with few spells of light to moderate rainfall today.
"Generally cloudy sky with few spells of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website on Sunday.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Maharashtra will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall in next four to five days. Taking to Twitter, Hosalikar wrote: "With formation of low pressure over west central bay, north of CAP, marathwada & adjoining areas of Mah very likely to recv mod to hvy rains in coming 4-5 days, with enhanced activity likely frm 17 Sept. Another low pressure likely to form ~ 17 Sept. Mumbai rains light to mod."
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 90% in Santacruz and 95% in Colaba.
The IMD has issued an orange colour alert for peninsular India. "A low-pressure area lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast," the IMD said.
"It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards central India across Telangana during the next 2-3 days. The monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. An off-shore trough lies off south Gujarat coast to north Karnataka coast," it said.
Due to this, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on September 13 and 14, over Vidarbha on September 15 and over Marathwada on September 16, the IMD added.