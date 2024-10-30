 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More

The IMD predicts a chance of light rain or thundershowers in Mumbai and its surrounding areas in the evening or night. Forecasters have forecasted that Mumbai will encounter hazy conditions during the morning.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather: IMD predicts rains and thunderstorms | File

The IMD has forecasted light rain or thundershowers in Mumbai city and its outskirts in the evening or at night. It has been predicted that Mumbai will experience hazy conditions this morning. The highest and lowest temperatures in Mumbai are expected to reach 34°C and 27°C, respectively. The highest temperature will range from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature will be approximately 26 to 27 degrees.

The weather forecast for Mumbai on Thursday, October 31, 2024, predicts temperatures ranging from 27.32 °C to 29.52 °C. The humidity levels for tomorrow are expected to reach 65%.

Today's prediction guarantees that rain will fall from the sky. Please organise your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Have fun in the sun and remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you enjoy the warm weather.

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index is at 118, categorised as poor. People are requested to wear masks as they head outdoors to start with their day.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More
BREAKING: Salman Khan Receives Death Threat Once Again, Caller Demands ₹2 Crore
BREAKING: Salman Khan Receives Death Threat Once Again, Caller Demands ₹2 Crore
Amid Global Uncertainty, RBI Hikes Its Gold Reserve To 855 Metric Tonnes
Amid Global Uncertainty, RBI Hikes Its Gold Reserve To 855 Metric Tonnes
Tragic! Unaware Of His Death, Visually Impaired Elderly Couple Lives With Son's Body For 4 Days In Hyderabad's Blinds Colony (Video)
Tragic! Unaware Of His Death, Visually Impaired Elderly Couple Lives With Son's Body For 4 Days In Hyderabad's Blinds Colony (Video)

Mumbai is not the only place forecasted to receive rainfall, as some areas in southern India are also expected to experience wet weather. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicts that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in one or two locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Today, Chennai is expected to have a sky that is partly cloudy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated With Political Parties, Sion’s Middle-Class...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated With Political Parties, Sion’s Middle-Class...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim...

Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages...

Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages...