Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More

Mumbai weather: IMD predicts rains and thunderstorms | File

The IMD has forecasted light rain or thundershowers in Mumbai city and its outskirts in the evening or at night. It has been predicted that Mumbai will experience hazy conditions this morning. The highest and lowest temperatures in Mumbai are expected to reach 34°C and 27°C, respectively. The highest temperature will range from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature will be approximately 26 to 27 degrees.

The weather forecast for Mumbai on Thursday, October 31, 2024, predicts temperatures ranging from 27.32 °C to 29.52 °C. The humidity levels for tomorrow are expected to reach 65%.

Today's prediction guarantees that rain will fall from the sky. Please organise your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Have fun in the sun and remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you enjoy the warm weather.

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index is at 118, categorised as poor. People are requested to wear masks as they head outdoors to start with their day.

Weather warnings for next 7 days (29 Oct-04 Nov 2024)



Subject: No significant weather likely over any part of the country during next one week.



Detailed press release: https://t.co/wbHyWoBdAf@moesgoi @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Ml27GcWhNk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 29, 2024

Mumbai is not the only place forecasted to receive rainfall, as some areas in southern India are also expected to experience wet weather. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicts that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in one or two locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Today, Chennai is expected to have a sky that is partly cloudy.

