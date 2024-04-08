Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Sunny Skies; Mercury To Dip By Nearly 4 Degrees Celcius This Week | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to a picturesque Monday morning, with clear skies and a gentle breeze setting a tranquil ambience for Mumbaikars. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts sunny weather later in the day, across both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai is expected to see a minimum temperature of around 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of about 30 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, temperatures are likely to hover around 24.4 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecasted to blow at a speed of 5.6 km/h, originating from the northeasterly direction.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the upcoming week indicates a slight decrease in minimum temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday are anticipated to dip to 22 degrees Celsius, followed by a drop to 21 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are expected to return to 23 degrees Celsius, while Sunday and Monday next week will likely maintain temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius.

The upcoming week is anticipated to be free from heatwave-like conditions, with the mercury not exceeding 35 degrees Celcius during the entire week. Nagpur & Vidarbha regions are predicted to experience rainfall today, followed with increased intensity over the next 48 hours. Marathwada is also predicted to receive rainfall soon, according to weather reports.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 84, categorising it as 'Satisfactory'. SAFAR-India guidelines define AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good' and between 50 and 100 as 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200, classified as 'moderate'.