Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts possibility of light rain or thunderstorms today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.2°C. Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thunderstorms today, with a relative humidity of about 75% in Santacruz and 82% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 25 (Good) on Friday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai on Thursday said that Monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra and heavy rainfall is expected in Marathwada and central Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days.

"Monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra today. Conditions are favourable for further advancement in some more parts of the state, in the next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall is expected in Marathwada and Central Maharashtra in the next 4-5days," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, told ANI. On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that conditions have become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon in the next 48 hours.