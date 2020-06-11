Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts possibility of light rain or thundershowers in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has predicted that Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The weather bureau also forecasted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.3, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain today, with a relative humidity of about 82% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 27 (Good) on Thursday morning.