Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts occasional spells of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs

Mumbaikars witnessed clear skies on Wednesday, bringing slight relief from rains amid 10-day Ganeshotsav. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai will likely to receive occasional spells of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs.
According to a report by Indian Express, after sporadic showers over the last week and a dry Tuesday, IMD has said that Mumbai will receive light rain for next few day. The IMD has downgraded all weather warnings for the week for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with the possibility of light to moderate rain till the month end.
The report further states that Mumbai received 1,044.8 mm rain between August 1 and 25, breaking a decade-long record of maximum August rainfall at 1,036.5 mm in 2010.
Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar has said that severe weather warnings have been issued for coming 5 days. Taking to Twitter, Hosalikar wrote: "All India Severe weather warnings issued by IMD today for coming 5 days. As per the IMD GFS model guidance, there is possibility of isolated heavy RF over Konkan on 29 Aug. Watch for updates please on IMD websites."
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in city on Wednesday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.7°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.
