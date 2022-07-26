e-Paper Get App

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts no intense rain for next two days

According to IMD, on Saturday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
IMD forecasts dip in rainfall | Twitter/@@iAroosaAhmed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued the ongoing green alert for Mumbai today due to the absence of significant weather systems over the city.

According to IMD, Mumbai experiences very heavy showers when the rainfall crosses the 100 mm mark.

Water levels in lakes

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 12,67,298 million litres in the last 24 hours. At the same time last year it was 9,64,312 million litres.

High tide and low tide

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.92 metres is likely to occur at 11.05 am in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.09 metres is expected at 5.10 pm.

Next high tide of 3.26 metres is expected at 10.45 pm, and next low tide of 1.04 metres is likely to occur at 4.47 am on July 27.

