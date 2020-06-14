Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Mumbai might receive moderate to heavy rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 75% in Santacruz and 82% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 27 (Good) on Saturday morning.
As the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards the southern part of the country, it would further advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and few areas of southern Gujarat in the next 24 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.
"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of North Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of south Gujarat state and south Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD stated in its advisory.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Saturday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature was 26.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32°C, while the minimum temperature was 26.7°C.
