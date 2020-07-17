Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 28.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 90% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 28 (Good) on Friday morning.
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intense spells continuing in isolated places in the city. The IMD issued 'Orange' alert -- which means `stay prepared' -- for the city.
"Mumbai is issued with ORANGE ALERT for Rainfall for today. Intense spells are being observed during day. Trend is likely to continue at isolated places. Pl take care," IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.
Rains caused water-logging in Matunga, Dadar, Santacruz, Bandra and Antop Hill areas, he said. The Santacruz weather station in the suburbs recorded 129.4 mm rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday. The Colaba weather bureau in Island City reported 18.8 mm rain during the same period. Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city had received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 6:30 am on Thursday.
