Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 28.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 90% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 28 (Good) on Friday morning.