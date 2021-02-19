Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts lights rains over next 2-3 hours in the city

On Thursday evening, there were strong winds and heavy to moderate rains in the island city, while pockets in western and eastern suburbs received low to moderate rainfall and in Navi Mumbai, residents reported intense rain. Weather experts attributed an ongoing low-pressure trough for the unseasonal rainfall and said the rain would subside by Friday evening.

According to K S Hosalikar, head of climate research, India Meteorological Department, "The rainfall is occurring due to connective clouds developed over Marathawada, Vidarbha and Ghat areas. Moderate to light rains will continue in Mumbai for the next 24 hours, following which they will recede. However, in Central Maharashtra, the intensity of rain will be comparatively higher."

On Friday, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai said, "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ahmednagar and Sholapur during next 3-4 hrs. More developments likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today."