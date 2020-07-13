Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate to heavy rainfall for city today

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 28.6, while the minimum temperature will be 23.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 28 (Good) on Monday morning.
Private weather forecaster Skymet said a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the northeast Arabian Sea and trough from this circulation will extend up to North Central Maharashtra leading to increased rain over Konkan and Goa including Mumbai. The rainfall activity is expected to increase over Mumbai and suburbs by Monday and good rains are expected to continue until July 16.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Sunday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 32.9°C, while the minimum temperature was 25.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature was 25°C.