Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers in the city and suburbs on Tuesday.

The IMD said the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 14.75 mm, 1.52 mm and 0.25 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.39 metres is expected at 3.42 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.59 metres is likely to occur at 10.01 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, IMD on Monday said Delhi and nearby areas in northwest India will have to wait for another week for their first monsoonal showers.

"Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during the next six to seven days," the IMD said in a statement.

The northern limit of southwest monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, it said. After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days ahead of schedule.

(With inputs from PTI)