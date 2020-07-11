Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted Mumbai will likely receive light to moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 86% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 35 (Good) on Thursday morning.
Thane and other districts in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra received heavy showers over the past few days. The intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and Thane reduced on Tuesday.
The IMD expects light rainfall over Marathwada and madhya Maharashtra. This year, the monsoon current hit the Kerala coast on Jun 1, the normal date for the onset of the monsoon over mainland India, and covered the entire country on Jun 26, 12 days ahead of the normal date of Jul 8. So far, 84% of the country has received normal-to-excess rainfall.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)