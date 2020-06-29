Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 52 (Good) on Monday morning.

India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that an increase in the rainfall activity over Mumbai in the first week of July. The intensity of rain is likely to increase around July 3 and 5, it said.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Sunday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 33.4°C, while the minimum temperature was 26.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 33°C, while the minimum temperature was 26.8°C.