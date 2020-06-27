Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Saturday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 87% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 39 (Good) on Saturday morning.
India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, way ahead the scheduled date. The monsoon usually covers all parts of the country by first week of July, but this time the development of Cyclone Nisarga over the Arabian Sea coincided with the onset of monsoon over Kerala and formation of a low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal, which immensely helped it advanced rapidly over the country.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Friday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 33.7°C, while the minimum temperature was 26°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 33.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 28.5°C.
