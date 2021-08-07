Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Saturday.

The IMD on Saturday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 3.31 mm, 2.56 mm and 1.33 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.14 metres is expected at 1139 hours and another high tide of 3.57 is expected at 2324 hours in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.83 metres is likely to occur at 1736 hours today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that from June 1 to July 31, the city received 2,087.2 mm rainfall. This is 94.6 per cent of the monsoon long-period average of 2,205 mm rain, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Of this, 961.4 mm was recorded in June, which is also more than the monthly (June) normal of 505 mm. In July, the city received 1,125.9 mm rainfall.