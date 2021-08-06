Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with occasional intense spells on Friday.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 0.95 mm, 0.62 mm and 0.94 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.96 metres is expected at 11.02 am and another high tide of 3.36 is expected at 10.44 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.02 metres is likely to occur at 5.02 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Friday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that from June 1 to July 31, the city received 2,087.2 mm rainfall. This is 94.6 per cent of the monsoon long-period average of 2,205 mm rain, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Of this, 961.4 mm was recorded in June, which is also more than the monthly (June) normal of 505 mm. In July, the city received 1,125.9 mm rainfall.