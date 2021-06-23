Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs today. “One or two spells of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs,” IMD said on Wednesday.

The IMD said the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 7.01 mm, 2.38 mm and 2.51 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.57 metres is expected at 10.53 am and another high tide of 4.04 is expected at 10.47 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.79 metres is likely to occur at 4.50 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, IMD's Santacruz observatory on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature at 33 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD on Tuesday said that India has received 37 per cent excess rainfall during the monsoon season so far. The country gauged 13.78 cm precipitation against the normal of 10.05 cm till June 21, it said.

"The cumulative rainfall during this year's Southwest Monsoon season till June 21 has been excess by about 37 per cent above Long Period Average (LPA)," the weather department said in a statement.

It said that northwest India has received 71.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 40.6 mm rainfall during the period, a surplus of 76 per cent. Central India has registered 145.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.2 mm, an increase of 58 per cent.

The southern peninsula has received 133.6 mm rainfall, which is 24 per cent more than normal, while east and northeast India witnessed 253.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 224.8 mm during the period.

(With inputs from PTI)