Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 94% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 20 (Good) on Friday morning.