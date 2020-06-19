Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.3°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 94% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 20 (Good) on Friday morning.
According to IMD, unseasonal showers in central Maharashtra and 'Cyclone Nisarga' that lashed coastal areas have put the state in the largely excess rainfall category as on Thursday. An IMD official told news agency PTI, Mumbai and MMR region has so far received largely excess showers cumulatively from June 1 to June 18.
According to the IMD forecast, widespread showers are likely in the coastal areas of Maharashtra, while the rest of the state is expected to get scattered and isolated showers till June 22. The south west monsoon is expected to bring widespread showers in Vidarbha region on June 22, till then the region will receive low intensity showers, the IMD predicted.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)