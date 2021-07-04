Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs on Sunday.

The IMD said the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 1.01 mm, 0.92 mm and 1.23 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.29 metres is expected at 7.35 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 02.39 metres is likely to occur at 1.59 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, IMD on Sunday said that isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Mahe and Lakshadweep are also to receive heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from Agencies)