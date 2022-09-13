e-Paper Get App
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city, thunderstorms at isolated places

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 09:35 AM IST
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city, thunderstorms at isolated places

Mumbaikars, brace yourselves to experience increased rainfall in the coming 48 hours. The Indian meterological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

They also said there's a possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places toward evening/night.

The IMD said that the city will see moderate rains in the next 48 hours.

The weather department has also predicted intense rainfall over North Maharashtra, South Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.

