Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Showers Today, Rainfall To Lessen This Week After Continued Heavy Downpours

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced partly cloudy skies and light showers with mild breezes on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts partial cloud cover by the afternoon or evening, with light rain expected across the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperatures are forecasted to range from a minimum of 27°C to a maximum of 31°C, averaging around 28°C. Winds are expected to blow at 16.7 km/h from the southwesterly direction. The sun rose at 6:17 am and is set to set at 7:12 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

In the coming days, minimum temperatures are anticipated to remain at 27°C on Wednesday, with light rain predicted. A slight drop to 25°C is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD forecast suggests that minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 25-27°C later in the week, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly, remaining between 30-32°C.

Light To Moderate Rains Anticipated

Light to moderate rain showers and cloudy conditions are predicted to persist throughout the week, with rainfall expected to gradually lessen in the megacity. According to an IMD report, this monsoon is expected to bring a sufficient amount of rain, indicating a better season than usual.

AQI Falls in Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 44, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.