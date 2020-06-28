Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Mumbai might receive light rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.8°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 47 (Good) on Sunday morning.
India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, way ahead the scheduled date. The monsoon usually covers all parts of the country by first week of July, but this time the development of Cyclone Nisarga over the Arabian Sea coincided with the onset of monsoon over Kerala and formation of a low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal, which immensely helped it advanced rapidly over the country.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Saturday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 33.1°C, while the minimum temperature was 26.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 33.2°C, while the minimum temperature was 28.5°C.
