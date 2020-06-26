Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai might receive light rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 89% in Santacruz and 86% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 34 (Good) on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in Delhi, two days ahead of its usual date of arrival. Monsoon clouds led to rainfall in parts of the city on Wednesday but IMD said the onset would be declared on Thursday as rainfall data from all weather stations for the last 24 hours was required to declare the onset of monsoon.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)