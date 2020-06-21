Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.4°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 80% in Santacruz and 86% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 34 (Good) on Sunday morning.