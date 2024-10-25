Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; AQI Worsens In City

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear skies in the dream city today, on October 24. The lowest temperature in Mumbai today stands at 27°C, while the highest temperature is forecasted to reach 32°C. During the day, the temperature is expected to remain around 27°C (degrees Celsius). The wind will blow at 3.61 mph, with gusts reaching 5.02 mph at 347 degrees. The sun will rise at approximately 06:35 AM and set at around 06:08 PM.
Mumbai Weekly Report
According to the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai, the temperature is predicted to reach 32 degrees Celsius on Friday, 31 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, and 30 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, with a slight increase to 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.
Mumbai AQI Today
Currently, the Mumbai Air Quality Index (AQI) is 114. The AQI at this level falls into the 'poor' range. SAFAR-India categorises PM10 AQI as 'good' between zero and 50, 'satisfactory' between 50 and 100, 'moderate' between 100 and 200, 'poor' between 200 and 300, 'very poor' between 300 and 400, and 'severe' between 400 and 500.
AQI In Different Parts Of City
Bandra: Poor AQI at 128
Bandra East: Poor AQI at 118
Bandra Kurla Complex: Poor AQI at 115
Borivali East: Moderate AQI at 62
Borivali East MPCB: Poor AQI at 147
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport: Poor AQI at 105
Colaba: Poor AQI at 143
Deonar: Poor AQI at 115
Juhu: Poor AQI at 115
Bhandup West: Moderate AQI at 70
Kurla: Poor AQI at 127
Mahape: Moderate AQI at 76
Malad: Poor AQI at 117
Mazgaon: Poor AQI at 120
Mumbai Us Consulate: Poor AQI at 121
Navy Nagar Colaba: Poor AQI at 120
Nerul: Poor AQI at 123
Nmmc Airoli: Moderate AQI at 87
Powai: Moderate AQI at 94
Siddharth Nagar Worli: Poor AQI at 119
Sion: Poor AQI at 124
Vasai West: Poor AQI at 146
Vile Parle West: Poor AQI at 118
Vile Parle East: Poor AQI at 121
Worli: Poor AQI at 113