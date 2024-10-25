Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; AQI Worsens In City

IMD predicts clear skies, haze takes over the city | File image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear skies in the dream city today, on October 24. The lowest temperature in Mumbai today stands at 27°C, while the highest temperature is forecasted to reach 32°C. During the day, the temperature is expected to remain around 27°C (degrees Celsius). The wind will blow at 3.61 mph, with gusts reaching 5.02 mph at 347 degrees. The sun will rise at approximately 06:35 AM and set at around 06:08 PM.

Mumbai Weekly Report

According to the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai, the temperature is predicted to reach 32 degrees Celsius on Friday, 31 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, and 30 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, with a slight increase to 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mumbai AQI Today

Currently, the Mumbai Air Quality Index (AQI) is 114. The AQI at this level falls into the 'poor' range. SAFAR-India categorises PM10 AQI as 'good' between zero and 50, 'satisfactory' between 50 and 100, 'moderate' between 100 and 200, 'poor' between 200 and 300, 'very poor' between 300 and 400, and 'severe' between 400 and 500.

AQI In Different Parts Of City

Bandra: Poor AQI at 128

Bandra East: Poor AQI at 118

Bandra Kurla Complex: Poor AQI at 115

Borivali East: Moderate AQI at 62

Borivali East MPCB: Poor AQI at 147

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport: Poor AQI at 105

Colaba: Poor AQI at 143

Deonar: Poor AQI at 115

Juhu: Poor AQI at 115

Bhandup West: Moderate AQI at 70

Kurla: Poor AQI at 127

Mahape: Moderate AQI at 76

Malad: Poor AQI at 117

Mazgaon: Poor AQI at 120

Mumbai Us Consulate: Poor AQI at 121

Rainfall Warning : 24th and 25th October 2024

वर्षा की चेतावनी : 24th और 25th अक्टूबर 2024



The Severe Cyclonic Storm “DANA” is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and… pic.twitter.com/vWT0WaAhum — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2024

Navy Nagar Colaba: Poor AQI at 120

Nerul: Poor AQI at 123

Nmmc Airoli: Moderate AQI at 87

Powai: Moderate AQI at 94

Siddharth Nagar Worli: Poor AQI at 119

Sion: Poor AQI at 124

Vasai West: Poor AQI at 146

Vile Parle West: Poor AQI at 118

Vile Parle East: Poor AQI at 121

Worli: Poor AQI at 113