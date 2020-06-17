Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts city likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Mumbai might receive moderate to heavy rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.