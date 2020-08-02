Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts city likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between Aug 3-5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Mumbai and some other districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places from August 3 till August 5. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 83% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 35 (Good) on Sunday morning.
IMD said that the condition will be formed due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and likely formation of a low-pressure area over the Northern region of the Bay of Bengal around August 4.
"Due to strengthening of monsoon currents and likelihood formation of a low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal around August 4, rainfall intensity very likely to increase over Konkan including Mumbai and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 4-5 days," said IMD.
The places likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, apart from Mumbai, are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts. Places in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Sangli and Aurangabad are likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 5, the IMD forecast added. As per IMD classification, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.
