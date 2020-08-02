Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts city likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between Aug 3-5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Mumbai and some other districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places from August 3 till August 5. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 83% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 35 (Good) on Sunday morning.