Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall; Air Quality Improves

Mumbai weather update

Mumbai: In Mumbai today, October 11, 2024, the temperature is 28.74 °C, with a forecast of 26.99 °C as the minimum and 29.09 °C as the maximum. The humidity level stands at 72%, while the wind is blowing at a speed of 72 km/h. The sun will set at 06:18 PM after rising at 06:31 AM.



On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a low of 26.25 °C and a high of 28.52 °C in terms of temperature. Tomorrow, the humidity levels are expected to reach 81%.

The forecast for today predicts that it will rain. Kindly organize your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Have fun in the sun and remember to protect your skin with sunscreen and shades while you bask in the warmth.



Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is measured at 49, which signifies that the air quality in the city is 'Good'. The air quality appears to have improved in comparison to the previous few weeks.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in specific areas of Konkan & Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat on Friday. Severe rainfall struck Mumbai on Thursday night, leading to flooded streets in multiple parts of the city.

11 Oct,Mumbai Thane NM recd mod to heavy rains at isol places in past 24 hrs. Most of it came in evening with lightning & gusty winds.Didn't rain much night.

Satellite obs now indicate cloud band off the coast of North konkan.

Mumbai around partly cloudy. Chance of light rains. pic.twitter.com/ewNy3QVhOE — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 11, 2024

According to ANI reports, Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg in the Prabha Devi area experienced waterlogging. Several visuals depicted individuals facing difficulties while trying to navigate flooded roads in various parts of the city.

In the meantime, the weather department has released a national alert for heavy rain from October 12-16, forecasting heavy showers in multiple states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The IMD has predicted excessive rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on October 13, along with heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On October 14, IMD forecasted that there would be significant rainfall in South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Saurashtra and Kutch. As per the weather department, the national capital is expected to have a clear sky, reaching a high of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 22 degrees Celsius.