Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies in city; says possibility of thundershowers today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city will see more light rain and a generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. The city and suburbs may see thundershowers, the weather agency wrote.

According to IMD, on Saturday, the city and suburbs will witness generally cloudy skies and there's a possibility of light rain.

The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs will reach 31(°C) in the next 48 hours. While the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 25-26(°C).

According to officials, there will be a high tide of 4.23 mt around 12.50 pm while a low tide of height 1.72 mt is expected at 6.47 pm.

The city witnessed 0.01mm rainfall on Thursday.