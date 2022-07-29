e-Paper Get App

Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies in city; says possibility of thundershowers today

The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs will reach 31(°C) in the next 48 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies in city; says possibility of thundershowers today | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city will see more light rain and a generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. The city and suburbs may see thundershowers, the weather agency wrote.

According to IMD, on Saturday, the city and suburbs will witness generally cloudy skies and there's a possibility of light rain.

The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs will reach 31(°C) in the next 48 hours. While the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 25-26(°C).

According to officials, there will be a high tide of 4.23 mt around 12.50 pm while a low tide of height 1.72 mt is expected at 6.47 pm.

The city witnessed 0.01mm rainfall on Thursday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies in city; says possibility of thundershowers today

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: Five labourers die in Nagarkurnool district after crane cable snapped in irrigation...

Telangana: Five labourers die in Nagarkurnool district after crane cable snapped in irrigation...

Commonwealth Games 2022 kick off: Here's India's schedule for today

Commonwealth Games 2022 kick off: Here's India's schedule for today

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore rural police raid 41 locations, seize Rs 1.26 crore; 10 arrested

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore rural police raid 41 locations, seize Rs 1.26 crore; 10 arrested

Thane: 5 football training centers to be set-up

Thane: 5 football training centers to be set-up

Mumbai updates: IMD says possibility of thundershowers in city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: IMD says possibility of thundershowers in city, suburbs