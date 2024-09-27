Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Downgrades Alert To Green After 170.3 mm Rainfall, Surrounding Districts Remain On Yellow Alert

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai leads to green alert; surrounding districts under yellow alert | FPJ

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has significantly downgraded the alert for the city to green, indicating a moderate rainfall expectation, following a series of heavy downpours that have left the city reeling. Meanwhile, its surrounding districts, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, remain under a yellow alert, with warnings of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds at isolated locations.

IMD Chief Sunil Kamble told FPJ, “Mumbai city has recorded an astonishing 170.3 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, surpassing its monthly average by a staggering 40%. This is the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the month of September since 2020, when a torrential spell of 286.4 mm lashed the city on September 24.”

As the city grappled with the aftermath of the torrential rain, which brought life to a standstill, the IMD had issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane until 8:30 am on Thursday, prompting the municipal corporations to declare closure of schools and colleges in both districts. The district administration in Palghar also announced a holiday for schools in view of the red alert sounded for the entire day. On Thursday less rain was experienced.

The IMD's Santacruz station recorded 170.3 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba coastal observatory registered 169.2 mm, making it the wettest day in September this year. Records show that this is the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the month of September since 1981, when an extremely heavy spell of 318.2 mm was recorded on September 23.

Till 8:30 am on Thursday, total rainfall recorded in Colaba since the start of the monsoon has reached 2559.6 mm, which is 105.68% of the annual average. Similarly, Santacruz has received 2942.1 mm, which is 113.64% of its annual average.

As Mumbai continues to recover from the chaos caused by the torrential rain, authorities are working tirelessly to restore key infrastructure and ensure public safety.

A total of 21 tree fall incidents were reported in various parts of the city, with the western suburbs being the worst affected with 14 cases. Additionally, 21 short circuits were also recorded across the city, though no major damages were reported.

A house collapse occurred in Tulsi Pada, Bhandup, in the early hours of September 26. Four people were trapped, but all were safely rescued. Three individuals were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

A minor landslide occurred at Hanuman Nagar in Bhandup West. One woman was injured in the incident and was immediately taken to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund for treatment. As a precaution, three nearby homes were evacuated.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours in Mumbai predicts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated locations towards the afternoon or evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30°C and 25°C, respectively.

For the following 48 hours, the city and suburbs are likely to experience generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to remain consistent, with a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 25°C.