Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy rains likely to lash city for next 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai and adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday and heavy rain on Friday.

"Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail along and off north Maharashtra coast on 14th, 15th and 16th October 2020. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the coast during the above period," IMD said.

According to IMD, a low-pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal had turned into a depression and may further strengthen into a deep depression leading to heavy rains and thunderstorms across Maharashtra over the next five days.

As per IMD’s state-wide warning, the entire state is under a yellow-alert warning while an orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Solapur, Latur, and Nanded districts.

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in some parts of Marathwada and Central Maharashtra in the next two days. "In the next 2 days, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in some parts of Marathwada and Central Maharashtra. @RMC_Mumbai Has issued a statement in this regard yesterday. Chance of heavy rains in Konkan in next 2 days (Thu / Fri) (including Mumbai, Thane)," Hosalikar tweeted.