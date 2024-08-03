Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely To Drench City And Neighboring Districts, IMD Issues Orange Alert For August 4

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to experience significant weather events over the next five days, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing detailed forecasts and warnings for various districts. The state is expected to see heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, with the IMD emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness among residents and authorities.

On August 3, heavy rain hit Mumbai, causing severe waterlogging and major traffic jams. The city is expected to see more rain in the coming days. Since June, Santacruz station has received 2,052 mm of rain, while Colaba has had 1,912 mm.

On Saturday, the IMD issued a forecast predicting extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan. A red alert was issued for Satara, where extremely heavy rainfall was expected at isolated places in the ghat areas. An orange alert is issued for Mumbai and eight other districts in the state for today.

The coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad, are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall for today and tomorrow. The IMD predicts that the intensity may ease slightly by midweek, reducing to moderate rainfall.

The department advises residents to stay indoors, especially during peak rain hours, and avoid unnecessary travel due to the risk of waterlogging and potential road closures. In Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, there is a likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall at a few locations, followed by heavy rain at isolated places later in the week.

The local forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours predicts heavy rain, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds are expected, reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 knots.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 25°C, respectively. This weather pattern is expected to persist over the following 48 hours, with continued heavy rain and potential for very heavy downpours at isolated locations.

In the inland and central regions, particularly the ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara, extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted at isolated places today and tomorrow. The plains in these districts are expected to experience moderate rain, with the weather conditions becoming slightly more manageable as the week progresses. In areas like Sangli and Solapur, light to moderate rainfall is expected consistently, necessitating caution among residents regarding potential waterlogging and transportation disruptions.

Northern and eastern parts of Maharashtra, including Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon, are on alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph today and tomorrow. These conditions are expected to shift to light to moderate rain as the week continues.

Similarly, in Aurangabad, Jalna, and Parbhani, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall with gusty winds are anticipated initially, transitioning to less severe weather later in the week. The Vidarbha region, including cities like Nagpur, Amravati, and Wardha, should prepare for consistent thunderstorms with lightning, which could lead to severe conditions in isolated places.

The Marathwada region, encompassing Beed, Latur, and Osmanabad, is forecasted to experience light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms. These areas should be on alert for varying intensities of rain and potential thunderstorms, especially in isolated regions. The IMD advises all residents to remain cautious and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions through reliable sources.

The IMD's alert underscores the importance of taking safety measures. Residents in coastal and ghat regions are advised to avoid venturing out during heavy rains and to be prepared for potential flooding. The forecasted weather could disrupt road and rail transport, so travelers are urged to plan accordingly and stay updated on the latest conditions.

As unpredictable weather patterns become increasingly common, the IMD's forecasts for the next five days highlight the critical need for preparedness and vigilance. The public is urged to adhere to official guidance and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families. By staying informed and ready, residents of Maharashtra can better navigate the challenges posed by this week’s weather, ensuring their safety and well-being.

As per BMC's monsoon report for Mumbai from 8 AM on August 2, 2024, to 8 AM on August 3, the Colaba area received 7.0 mm, bringing the total rainfall for the season to 1936.4 mm, while Santacruz saw 19.4 mm of rainfall, adding to a seasonal total of 2077.8 mm.