Mumbai Weather Update: Grab Your Umbrellas As IMD Predicts Rainfall In City

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain in city, suburbs, says IMD

Mumbai:The city of dreams experienced high temperatures and extreme humidity, causing concern about the arrival of the infamous ‘October heat’. Without any signs of relief on the horizon, the city is forecasted to face similar weather conditions in the upcoming days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected little to no rain in the coming days.

How Does Mumbai's Weather Look Today?



The expected weather in Mumbai today is cloudy with occasional light rain or drizzle all day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that temperatures will range from approximately minimum 26.0 to maximum 31.0 degrees Celsius. The sun rose at 6:29 AM this morning, and it will set at 6:25 PM. The peak of the tidal waves will be at 00:10 AM at a height of 4.07 metres, and then again at 12:10 PM at a height of 4.1 metres.

Mumbai Weather Forecast For The Week

The IMD predicts the following weather conditions in Mumbai for the next five days:

- Oct 4: Partly cloudy with a high of 31.0°C and a low of 25.0°C. Possible increase in clouds in the evening.

- Oct 5: Similar conditions with a high of 32.0°C and a low of 24.0°C.

- Oct 6: Partly cloudy with a high of 33.0°C and low of 24.0°C. Clouds may form later.

- Oct 7: Partly cloudy with a high of 34.0°C and low of 25.0°C. Warm day with few clouds.

- Oct 8: Cloudy throughout with a high of 33.0°C and low of 26.0°C.