Mumbai Weather Update For Thursday: More Showers Anticipated As City Experiences Heavy Rains; Yellow Alert Issued For Surrounding Districts

Mumbai Weather Update For Thursday: More Showers Anticipated As City Experiences Heavy Rains

Mumbai: Following a prolonged spell of extreme heat that gripped the city and its neighboring regions, recent rainfall has provided much-needed relief to residents. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has indicated that this wet weather is expected to persist over the next three to four days.

On Wednesday afternoon, a fresh wave of rain swept across Mumbai and adjacent areas, alleviating the sweltering conditions of October. After a period of intense rainfall that caused significant waterlogging and disrupted rail and metro services, the weather had quickly shifted, leading to a rise in temperatures.

The city saw a notable change in weather, with areas such as Panvel, Thane, Raigad, and others also experiencing rainfall. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for districts including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, warning of potentially moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms.

According to the IMD's forecast, rain or thundershowers are expected to develop later in the day on Thursday (October 10). Looking forward to Friday (October 11), the skies will likely be partly cloudy, with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms in the region.

On Saturday, cloudy skies are anticipated, particularly in the afternoon or evening, with similar weather expected to continue into Sunday. The outlook for Monday and Tuesday indicates predominantly cloudy conditions, accompanied by the likelihood of rain or thunderstorms. Throughout this period, temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 34°C.

Mumbai has recently endured persistent heat, with maximum temperatures surpassing 36°C for two consecutive days this week. The IMD attributes these elevated temperatures to easterly winds but predicts a decrease in temperatures in the upcoming days, along with a heightened probability of thunderstorms and light rain.

In the neighboring districts of Thane and Raigad, a yellow alert was issued for Wednesday, suggesting the possibility of moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C, while the Colaba coastal station observed a high of 33.4°C. This follows a day when suburban temperatures reached 36.5°C.