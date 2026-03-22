Mumbai Weather Update For March 22, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies As Overall AQI Slips In 'Poor' Category; Sewri West Records 'Poor' Air Quality At 200 |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and relatively pleasant weather on Sunday, March 22, providing residents a short-lived respite from the recent spell of rising temperatures. Despite improved weather conditions, concerns over air quality continue to linger in several parts of the city.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness clear skies through the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 23°C and 35°C, slightly lower than the highs recorded in recent weeks, indicating a marginal easing of heat.

IMD

Morning observations across key weather stations pointed to stable conditions. Colaba recorded 25.2°C, while Santacruz registered 27°C. In comparison, neighbouring regions remained warmer, with Thane recording 38°C and Navi Mumbai at 36°C.

Overall AQI Slipped Into 'Poor' Category

On the air quality front, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 105, placing it in the ‘Poor’ category, as per AQI.in data. This marks a slight dip in air quality, even as the city had witnessed relatively better AQI levels over the past week.

Overall AQI Slipped Into 'Poor' Category | AQI.in

Data from the last 24 hours indicates minor fluctuations in air quality. The highest AQI recorded stood at 105, while the lowest dropped to 37 at around 5:30 pm, reflecting brief intervals of comparatively cleaner air.

Green Hill, Gamdevi Among Better-Performing Areas

At a regional level, several pockets reported significantly better air quality. Green Hill recorded the lowest AQI at 10, followed by Sathathharatha at 48. Areas such as Gamdevi Station 1 (58), Amar Nagar (65), and Shiv Sagar Estate (65) remained within the ‘moderate’ category.

Green Hill, Gamdevi Among Better-Performing Areas | AQI.in

Certain Pockets Continue To Record Poor Air Quality

However, certain areas continue to raise concern. Rajiv Gandhi Nagar recorded a ‘Poor’ AQI of 200, while Sewri West (200) and Poonam Vihar (160) also fell under the ‘Poor’ category. Additionally, Cama Industrial Estate and Shell Colony both recorded an AQI of 170 (Poor).

Certain Pockets Continue To Record Poor Air Quality | AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/