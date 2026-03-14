Mumbai Weather Update For March 14: IMD Issues 'Hot & Humid' Alert; AQI Improves Significantly In 24 Hours |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to clear blue skies and relatively warm conditions on Saturday, March 14, as the city continued to experience a persistent spell of heat. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain on the higher side, while the city’s air quality has shown a significant improvement over the past 24 hours.

IMD Issues 'Hot And Humid Alert'

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness temperatures ranging between 23°C and 35°C, indicating a noticeable rise in daytime heat. The weather department has issued a ‘hot and humid’ alert for the city, warning residents about increasing discomfort due to high humidity levels combined with elevated temperatures.

Residents are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during peak afternoon hours. Citizens have also been urged to remain well-hydrated and consume lighter meals to cope with the rising heat and humidity levels.

AQI Improves Significantly In The Last 24 Hours

While temperatures remain high, the city’s air quality has shown a marked improvement over the last day. According to data from AQI.in, Mumbai is currently recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 56, placing it in the ‘Moderate’ category.

AQI Improves Significantly In The Last 24 Hours |

The improvement is significant when compared to readings recorded a day earlier. Data indicates that the highest AQI level was recorded yesterday at around 10:00 am, after which the levels gradually declined. By 9:00 am on Saturday, the city’s AQI had dropped to 56, reflecting a sharp improvement in overall air quality.

Several monitoring stations across Mumbai have reported ‘Good’ category air quality readings. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded the lowest AQI at 22, followed by Mulgoan and Vidya Nagari with readings of 28 each. Bandra West Station 1 and Dhakoji Sethpada recorded AQI levels of 30, also placing them in the ‘Good’ category.

However, air quality conditions remain uneven across the city. Certain pockets have continued to report higher pollution levels. Mirashi Nagar recorded an AQI of 213, while Sangharsh Nagar registered 207, both falling under the ‘Unhealthy’ category.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters recorded an AQI of 143, while Khindipada in Bhandup West and Mulund West reported readings of 88, placing them in the ‘Moderate’ category.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/