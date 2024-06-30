Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Today; Mercury To Drop This Week

Mumbai Weather Update | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies along with moderate to heavy rain showers on Sunday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather conditions, including cloudy skies and heavy rains, are expected to continue throughout the day in both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 26°C, with a forecasted high of 31°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to average around 29°C, accompanied by heavy rain showers, as per the weather agency. Winds from the southwest are predicted to blow at 11.1 km/h. The sun rose at 6:04 am and is expected to set at 7:20 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts that Monday's minimum temperature will drop to 25°C and remain the same on Tuesday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 23-25°C, while maximum temperatures will vary between 29-31°C.

Moderate to heavy rains with occasional thunderstorms are predicted for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next week. The arrival of rains has led to a notable drop in the city's temperature following a very hot and humid summer.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 58, placing it within the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.