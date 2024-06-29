Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers In City Today; Heavy Rains Anticipated In Coming Days

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced light rain showers, partially cloudy skies, and a gentle breeze on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that this partly cloudy weather will continue, with moderate showers or thunderstorms expected in both the city and its suburbs throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperatures today range from a minimum of 25°C to a maximum of 33°C, averaging around 29°C. Moderate rain is anticipated to persist throughout the day, with winds blowing steadily from the south-southwesterly direction at 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 6:04 am and will set around 7:20 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 25°C on Sunday. The IMD forecasts a slight drop to 24°C from Monday to Thursday. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 24-25°C, with maximum temperatures ranging between 32-34°C.

Partly cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rains are forecast for the upcoming week in Mumbai. Heavy rains and thundershowers are expected on Sunday and Monday. Due to the continuous rains, temperatures have notably decreased, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved, falling within the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's AQI for PM10 particles is currently at 58, classified as 'satisfactory.' According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate.'