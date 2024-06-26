Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies & Moderate Rains Today; AQI In Good Category At 41

Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The city awoke to cloudy skies and breezes with light rain on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cloudy weather with moderate rain later in the day for the city and suburbs, with a high possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. The average temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds are predicted at a speed of 7.4 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 6:03 AM, and sunset is expected at 7:20 PM.

Weather For The Coming Days

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, there will be a slight decrease in minimum temperatures this week, accompanied by rain. The minimum temperature is predicted to be around 25 degrees Celsius from Thursday to Saturday, rising to 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 32-34 degrees Celsius throughout the week. With the monsoon intensifying, the city is likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains in Good Category

Mumbai's air quality remains in the good category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 41 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 are satisfactory. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, requiring caution.