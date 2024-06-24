Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies & Heavy Rains Today; AQI In Good Category At 41

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies & Heavy Rains Today; AQI In Good Category At 48 | Representative image

Mumbai: The city awoke to cloudy skies, gusty winds, and light rain showers on Monday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather conditions are expected to continue, with heavy rains anticipated later in the day for both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Monday began with a minimum temperature of 26°C, which is expected to rise to a high of 33°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are predicted to average around 28°C in both the city and suburbs. South-southeasterly winds are forecasted at a speed of 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 am and will set at 07:19 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 26°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight drop to 25°C from Thursday to Saturday. For the rest of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 25-26°C, while maximum temperatures will likely vary between 31-33°C.

Heavy Rains to Continue This Week

The city and surrounding areas can expect heavy rainfall throughout the week as the monsoon has now settled in the region. This rain will provide much-needed relief from the high temperatures experienced in recent weeks following a series of heatwaves over the past few months.

AQI Falls in Good Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 41, which is classified as 'Good'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.