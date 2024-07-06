Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains & Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory Range At 66

Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The city experienced partially cloudy skies and a gentle breeze on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that this cloudy weather will continue, with moderate showers expected in both the city and its suburbs throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperatures today range from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 31°C, averaging around 29°C. Moderate rain is anticipated to persist throughout the day, with winds blowing steadily from the southwesterly direction at 13 km/h. The sun rose at 6:06 am and will set around 7:21 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 26°C on Sunday. The IMD forecasts a slight drop to 25°C on Monday, further dropping to 24°C on Tuesday and Wednesday. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 24-26°C, with maximum temperatures ranging between 30-31°C.

Cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rains are forecast for the upcoming week in Mumbai. Heavy rains and thundershowers lashed the city in the past couple of weeks. Due to the continuous rains, temperatures have notably decreased, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved, falling within the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's AQI for PM10 particles is currently at 66, classified as 'satisfactory.' According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate.'