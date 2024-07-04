Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains With Possible Thundershowers Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category At 67

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers Today; Rainfall Likely To Lessen In Coming Days | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced sunny to partly cloudy skies and gentle breezes on Thursday morning, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD forecasted light rains and cloudy skies with possible thundershowers later in the day for both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature recorded was 27 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to blow from the southwesterly direction at a speed of 14.8 km/h. The sunrise occurred at 6:06 am, and sunset is expected at 7:21 pm.

Weather Forecast For The Coming Days

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, a slight decrease in minimum temperatures is expected over the week, accompanied by continued light to moderate rainfall. The minimum temperature for Friday is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius, dropping to 24 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday.

From Sunday through Tuesday of the following week, temperatures are expected to rise to around 25 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. The monsoon is likely to bring sustained rain showers, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 64, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' However, AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.