Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains Today; Heavy Showers Anticipated In Isolated Areas

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies, gusty winds, and light to moderate rain showers on Monday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather conditions are expected to persist, with moderate rains anticipated later in the day for both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Monday began with a minimum temperature of 25°C, expected to rise to a high of 30°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are predicted to average around 30°C in both the city and suburbs. Southwesterly winds are forecasted at a speed of 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 6:14 am and will set at 7:16 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to rise slightly to 26°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight drop to 25°C from Thursday to Saturday. For the week, minimum temperatures will range between 25-26°C, while maximum temperatures are likely to vary between 30-31°C.

Light To Moderate Rains This Week

The city and surrounding areas can expect light to moderate rainfall throughout the week as the monsoon has now decreased in the region. The IMD has issued alerts for occasional heavy rain showers in isolated regions. The rains have provided much-needed relief in terms of reducing temperatures and increasing the city's water level stock.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 58, which is classified as 'satisfactory'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.