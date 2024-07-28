Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Today; AQI In Satisfactory Range At 64

Mumbai Weather Update | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: The city and its surrounding regions experienced cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that these conditions will persist throughout the day, with heavy rain showers expected later in both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 25°C and is expected to reach a high of 30°C. Temperatures are anticipated to average around 28°C throughout the day. Moderate to heavy rain showers are forecasted, with winds blowing from the southwest at 18.5 km/h. The sun rose at 6:14 am and is expected to set at 7:16 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

The IMD predicts that the minimum temperature on Monday will rise to 26°C and then drop back to 25°C on Wednesday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25-26°C, while maximum temperatures will vary between 30-31°C.

Light to moderate rains, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, are forecasted for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next week. The recent rainfall has contributed to a significant drop in the city's temperature and increased the water levels in the city's supply lakes.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 64, which places it in the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.