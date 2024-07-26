Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers Today; Rainfall To Lessen In Coming Days

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies & Heavy Rains Today; AQI In Good Category At 48 | Representative image

Mumbai: The city experienced light to moderate showers on Friday morning, continuing from the previous day's incessant downpours. Mumbai has been dealing with continuous heavy rain showers for the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Mumbai and its suburban areas will remain cloudy, with heavy rains expected later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

In Mumbai, the temperature is forecasted to range between a minimum of 25°C and a maximum of 28°C, averaging around 26°C. Winds will blow from the southwest at 5.6 km/h. The sun rose at 6:13 am and will set at 7:17 pm.

BMC Says, 'Schools To Remain Open Today'

The Mumbai Police has warned citizens of heavy downpours following IMD's weather alert and advised to stay indoors and leave home only if required. On the other hand, BMC has announced that schools and colleges will be operating as per schedule today, with no closure.

📢 The weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly.



➡️ As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open on a regular basis tomorrow, Friday, 26th July… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

Weather For The Coming Days

From Saturday to Wednesday of next week, minimum temperatures in Mumbai are predicted to range from 25°C to 26°C. The city will experience similar weather conditions throughout the upcoming week, with temperatures slightly dipping. The lows will range between 25-26°C, while the highs will be between 28-29°C.

The IMD forecasts cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain showers for the next week. From Saturday to Tuesday, cloudy skies will dominate, and the city will continue to experience rains as the monsoon reduces in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Heavy Rains To Shower Several Districts In Maharashtra

The IMD has also issued warnings of heavy rains for Mumbai and various districts in Maharashtra for today and tomorrow. The forecast includes rain or thundershowers in most places across the Konkan region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

AQI Falls In Good Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 36, classified as 'good'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.