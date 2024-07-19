 Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Anticipated Today, Andheri Subway Closed; 6 Districts In Maharashtra On Red Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Anticipated Today, Andheri Subway Closed; 6 Districts In Maharashtra On Red Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Anticipated Today, Andheri Subway Closed; 6 Districts In Maharashtra On Red Alert

The IMD issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning for six districts in Maharashtra. The districts under the red alert are Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Anticipated Today, Andheri Subway Closed; 6 Districts In Maharashtra On Red Alert |

Mumbai: The city experienced heavy rain showers on Friday morning, continuing from the previous day's incessant downpours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Mumbai and its suburban areas will remain cloudy with more heavy rains expected later in the day.

The weather agency also issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning for six districts in Maharashtra. The districts under the red alert are Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

Andheri Subway Closed

Meanwhile the Andheri subway was closed in the early hours today for motorists due to waterlogging amid heavy rains. The traffic was diverted via SV Road to the Gokhale Bridge.

Today's Weather Update

In Mumbai, the temperature is forecasted to range between a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 29°C, averaging around 26°C. Winds will blow from the west-southwest at 16.7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 am and will set at 07:19 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

From Saturday to Wednesday of next week, minimum temperatures in Mumbai are predicted to range from 23°C to 24°C. The city will experience similar weather conditions throughout the upcoming week, with temperatures slightly dipping. The lows will range between 23-24°C, while the highs will be between 28-30°C.

The IMD forecasts cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain showers for the next week. From Saturday to Tuesday, cloudy skies will dominate, and the city will continue to experience rains as the monsoon intensifies in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Heavy Rains To Shower Several Districts In Maharashtra

The IMD has also issued warnings of heavy rains for Mumbai and various districts in Maharashtra in the coming days. The forecast includes rain or thundershowers in most places across the Konkan region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Read Also
IMD Raises Red Alert For Goa As Heavy Rains Bring Chaos & Destruction
article-image

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 56, classified as 'satisfactory'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Anticipated Today, Andheri Subway Closed; 6 Districts In...

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Anticipated Today, Andheri Subway Closed; 6 Districts In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Scramble For Seats In Both Alliances; All Partners Eyeing 100+...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Scramble For Seats In Both Alliances; All Partners Eyeing 100+...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Mumbai Coastal Road Project Nears Completion, Redefining Urban Connectivity

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Mumbai Coastal Road Project Nears Completion, Redefining Urban Connectivity

WazirX Hit By ₹1,900 Cr Breach; North Korean Hacker Group Suspected Behind Cyber Attack

WazirX Hit By ₹1,900 Cr Breach; North Korean Hacker Group Suspected Behind Cyber Attack

'The Spot From Where Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Fell Into Gorge Very Dangerous': Mangaon Police

'The Spot From Where Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Fell Into Gorge Very Dangerous': Mangaon Police