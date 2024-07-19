Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Anticipated Today, Andheri Subway Closed; 6 Districts In Maharashtra On Red Alert |

Mumbai: The city experienced heavy rain showers on Friday morning, continuing from the previous day's incessant downpours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Mumbai and its suburban areas will remain cloudy with more heavy rains expected later in the day.

The weather agency also issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning for six districts in Maharashtra. The districts under the red alert are Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

Andheri Subway Closed

Meanwhile the Andheri subway was closed in the early hours today for motorists due to waterlogging amid heavy rains. The traffic was diverted via SV Road to the Gokhale Bridge.

Andheri subway shut due to water logging

From morning 730am



Traffic diverted via SV Road to Gokhale bridge #mumbairains @rushikesh_agre_ @RamzPuj @s_r_khandelwal pic.twitter.com/U6beeBZUFi — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) July 19, 2024

Today's Weather Update

In Mumbai, the temperature is forecasted to range between a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 29°C, averaging around 26°C. Winds will blow from the west-southwest at 16.7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 am and will set at 07:19 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

From Saturday to Wednesday of next week, minimum temperatures in Mumbai are predicted to range from 23°C to 24°C. The city will experience similar weather conditions throughout the upcoming week, with temperatures slightly dipping. The lows will range between 23-24°C, while the highs will be between 28-30°C.

The IMD forecasts cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain showers for the next week. From Saturday to Tuesday, cloudy skies will dominate, and the city will continue to experience rains as the monsoon intensifies in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Heavy Rains To Shower Several Districts In Maharashtra

The IMD has also issued warnings of heavy rains for Mumbai and various districts in Maharashtra in the coming days. The forecast includes rain or thundershowers in most places across the Konkan region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 56, classified as 'satisfactory'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.