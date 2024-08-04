Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Today, Orange Alert Issued; AQI In Good Category At 27

Mumbai Weather Update | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: The city and its surrounding regions experienced cloudy skies accompanied by moderate to heavy rain showers on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that these weather conditions would persist throughout the day, with heavy rain showers expected later in both the city and its suburbs.

The city was hit by heavy rains yesterday and more heavy rains are anticipated for today in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Hence, the weather agency upgraded the yellow alert to an orange alert yesterday.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai today, predicting heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, according to a report from ANI quoting the IMD.

Today's Weather Update

Today's weather update began with a minimum temperature of 25°C, expected to reach a high of 30°C, with temperatures averaging around 29°C throughout the day. Heavy rain showers are forecasted, with winds blowing from the west-southwest at 11.1 km/h. The sun rose at 6:16 am and is expected to set at 7:13 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

For the coming days, the IMD predicts that the minimum temperature on Monday will remain at 25°C, rising to 26°C on Tuesday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25-26°C, while maximum temperatures will vary between 30-31°C.

Light to moderate rains, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, are forecasted for Mumbai and the MMR over the next week. The recent rainfall has led to a notable drop in the city's temperature and increased the water levels in the city's supply lakes.

AQI Remains In Good Category

Regarding air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 27, placing it in the 'good' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.