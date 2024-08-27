Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains Today; AQI In Good Category At 39

Mumbai Weather Update: | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced partly cloudy skies, light showers, and gentle breezes on Tuesday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather conditions are expected to persist into the afternoon and evening, with moderate rainfall likely later in the day across the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The temperature in Mumbai today is anticipated to vary between a low of 26°C and a high of 32°C, with an average temperature of around 30.9°C. Winds are blowing from the southwest at approximately 18.5 km/h. The sun rose at 6:23 am and will set at 6:58 pm.

Weather Forecast For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is predicted to dip slightly to 25°C from tomorrow and is expected to stay around that mark for the week. Moderate rain showers are likely to continue through the week, with maximum temperatures fluctuating between 31°C and 33°C, showing a gradual rise as the week progresses.

Moderate Rain Showers Expected Throughout the Week

Mumbai can expect moderate rain showers throughout the week, accompanied by cloudy conditions. After a stretch of heavy rainfall, the city has seen a rise in temperatures over the past few days, with maximum temperatures increasing by 4-5 degrees Celsius. Despite this, the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease gradually, offering some respite from the heavy downpours.

Air Quality Index (AQI) In Good Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai for PM10 particles is currently at 39, which falls under the 'good' category, as per SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are classified as 'satisfactory.' Levels between 100 and 200 are categorized as 'moderate,' which may require caution for vulnerable individuals.